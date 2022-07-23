Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Intro to Graphing Quadratic Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which equation from choices A−DA-D matches the quadratic graph below.
State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
G(x)=3(x−6)2G(x)=3(x-6)^2
y=−2x2+11y=-2x^2+11
f(x)=−4(x+23)2−3f(x)=-4\(\left\)(x+\(\frac\)23\(\right\))^2-3
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
y=x2−2x−3y=x^2-2x-3
y=−3x2+10x−3y=-3x^2+10x-3
y=4x2−8x+5y=4x^2-8x+5
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex, intercepts and domain & range.
h(x)=12x2+10x−5h(x)=\(\frac\)12x^2+10x-5