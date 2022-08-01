Lophotrochozoans

Okay, everyone in this lesson on invertebrate organisms, we're going to be specifically talking about Lofa tro ca's Owens. And while they have, like a really crazy name, I promise they're not that terrible. Low Fetrow Kozo ins. That's a super Fila. So a super Phila is gonna be one big group that contains many other Fila. So in this super Phil, um, sorry. Phylum is the singular Fila is the plural. So in this super Phil, um, we're gonna have many different other Fila that we're going to talk about that fall under this category. So Lofa Tro ca's Owens have a really crazy name, but it's kind of, um a smashup of two of the main types of organisms. As you can see, we have low for its or one of the types of organisms we're going to talk about. And then we have TRO co fours, another type of organism. We're going to talk about so low fat. Rocca's Owens is a combination of those two names. Now these invertebrate organisms are bilateral. Remember, that means that they're mirror images. So we are bilateral organisms. If you cut us down the center, we have a mirror image on each side. So were mirror images. We have that kind of symmetry their protest owns. Remember, that means an embryonic development. The mouth is the first cavity that is formed in contrast to do Douro stones where the anuses, the first cavity that is formed. Many are Cee Lo mates, meaning that they hate this around. This means that they have water inside of their bodies and they're using that water pressure to keep their bodies upright to give them structure like our solid bone skeleton gives us structure. They have a water system inside of their bodies that gives them structure. So now let's talk about some specific types of low fat. Rocca's Owens. We have the trophy fours thes. They're gonna be any types of organisms that have larva with a ring of cilia around its body, and this is gonna be used for swimming and feeding. I'm gonna go out of the picture because this image right here is going to show you what a truck for actually looks like. This is a tro ca for larva. Remember that that is the adolescent stage or the non adult stage of this developing organism, and you can see here that I'm highlighting in yellow this ring off cilia and this ring of cilia is utilized. Thio, bring food into the larva and help it move around. Remember, whenever we learned about cilia, these air gonna be projections from the cells and they do actually have motion. They do have movement. Some examples of organisms that are truck a fours are going to be molluscs. And analysts were not going to talk about molluscs or analysts in this particular lesson. But coming up in the next couple of lessons, we'll definitely talk about molluscs and analysts. So molluscs are going to be things like oysters and clams and scallops. And analysts are actually segmented worms like earthworms. And they are trick of force because they have a larva with Sicilia ring. Okay, now the stroke of fours have an elementary canal. You have an elementary canal and these air going to be digestive tubes with two openings, a mouth and anus. That's very simple. That's common to a lot of organisms. Now let's move on to the loaf of for AIDS. This is a different type of organism thes. We're going to be animals with a low four Ah, low four is gonna be a really specialized feeding mechanism. So a specialized structure used for suspension feeding, and we can see that in this image right here, you can see that it's it looks like a little crown off these little cilia or these movable projections. And commonly you'll see this structure called Crown because it kind of sits on the organism and it will move its little. They kind of look like fingers to me. It will move its little fingers and grab food from the water that surrounds it. This is going to be a loaf, 04 And it is a really interesting feeding mechanism that grabs food and then pushes it towards the mouth of the organism. Okay, so some examples of Lofa Force are gonna be ect approx and break your pods. So ECT approx are actually what you are looking at here. These air going to be coral reef building animals, but they're not coral. Okay, we will talk about coral and a bit coral is actually a night area, not a ecto products. So whenever you think of coral like an actual coral organism, those air not going to be ect approx while act approx do create coral reef structures. Um, they actually kind of look like moss. So if you you can see here that it kind of looks like a hairy little structure that might look like a patch of moss. If you saw a whole bunch of these organisms together and they look so much like moss that another name for Ecto proxy is going to be Brian Zones. And if you remember, or if you've gone over the lesson on plants, the name for Moss is Bryan fights. So these are Bryant's Owens. They look like moss. So those air two names for the same thing act approx and dry zones. They're the same thing, but they do look a lot like Moss. And they some of them do have these hard exoskeletons that allow them to build these reef like structures. Now, there's also break yo, pods brake. You pods are going to be these animals right here that you see, with the long, kind of foot thing sticking out, they look like molluscs. They kind of look like bivalves, but they're not, um they're not bivalves, even though they look a lot like bivalves, so break your pod sobre Keogh. Or, um, let me see e did that. Wrong break, Eo, actually, is ah, word that means arm pod is actually a word that means foot. So their name actually means arm, foot and their arm foot. You can see right here is utilized to hold them in place to give them structure to give them, um, the place thing toe hold onto. They use this arm, foot toe, actually dig into the sand or the dirt and hold themselves in place. And, no, it's not called an armed foot. It does have its own name, and this is actually going to be a pentacle. So they're pentacle or their arm. Foot is used to hold them in place. They're mostly marine animals, but they're not bivalves. Even though they do have two shells that close, they're actually not bivalves. Bivalves will have a left and a right shell, and they commonly open their shells like this. They have a left and a right. However, break. Your pods have a bottom and a top shell, and they commonly open their shells like this and the foot will stick out the back. So that is what a break you pod is which can kind of be confusing with bivalves. But these air low food truck is Owens. Okay, so now let's go down and let's look at some other low fat cocoa zones, which are pretty interesting. So now we're going to talk about the Philip Plata. How men? Thieves. They also have a really crazy name. But most people generally just call these flatworms and flatworms. There's a ton of different types of flatworms. They come as salt water. They can live in the salt water. They can live in fresh water. They some of them are even parasitic. A lot of human parasites are actual flatworms and flatworms are a cell, a mate, meaning that they have no body cavity, no internal body cavity there, triple of last. They have three cell layers and they have a rudimentary digestive system. And what this means, rudimentary digestive system means that they Onley have one digestive opening. They only have a mouth and food goes into the mouth is digested in their digestive system and then waste comes out of the mouth so they only have a very rudimentary digestive system. Now they are some of the simplest bilateral organisms, and they lack gas exchange organs. They don't have lungs and they don't have gills. So what they do is they actually do the elimination of nitrogenous waste and gas exchange across their body surface via the process of diffusion. So because they use diffusion, that means they can't be incredibly large. So most of these flatworms won't be very big at all. The maximum size, I think is they get, like, maybe this big, and that's because they have to do diffusion and they don't have circulatory system and they don't have a respiratory system. So these organisms can perform sexual and a sexual reproduction, and they are very commonly parasitic, so some require hosts to reproduce. So, for example, um, tape worms and flukes, which are to human parasites, are going to be flatworms. They're gonna be in the group plateau. Hellman thes and you guys can see a saltwater flat form right here. Okay, so now we're also going to talk about road offers. Road offers belonged to the phylum rot Ifrah, which I will write for you. They belong to the phylum rot Ifrah and road offers are pretty cool. They are actually gonna be. I'm standing in front of a picture of one here. I'll let you guys see it. They're actually going to be microscopic organisms. Mhm. Well, my buttons not working. But anyways, you can see here they're actually going to be microscopic organisms. You can Onley see these under a microscope, and they're also gonna have bilateral symmetry even though they don't really look like it. They do have bilateral symmetry. So do flatworms. Remember, that means that if you cut them in half, they're gonna have mirror images of one another. They are pseudo cielo mates, meaning that they have, ah, body cavity. But it's not a true see loan that surrounds their digestive tract. And they're going to be named for the ring of cilia around their mouths, which you guys can see is this structure right here, that ring of cilia around their mouth that is used to push the food into their mouths like we already talked about. Now they're going to utilize parthenogenesis. This is a very unique way of reproducing. It is an A sexual reproduction in which females produce unfertilized eggs that rise into more females. So basically what it is is the female is going to be, um, making clones of herself. So she's gonna be making mawr females, and they can use this. A sexual reproduction called parthenogenesis. Thes road offers air also very, very important for freshwater ecosystems. They are mostly freshwater, and they're going to be one of the components of zooplankton that are going to be very, very important for all the fish and crabs and different things that live in freshwater lakes and streams. They're going to need these road offers to eat. So their major food source Okay, everyone. So now we're going to talk about Mawr invertebrate organisms, and we're going to move on to molluscs. Okay, everyone, let's go into our next topic.

