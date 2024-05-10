31. Invertebrates
Lophotrochozoans
31. Invertebrates
Lophotrochozoans
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 8 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 13 of 13 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Consider the following list of animals: giant squid, earthworm, largemouth bass, snail, tapeworm, coral, and starfish. The two that belong to the same phylum are the __________, and their phylum is __________.
457
views
Multiple Choice
An active marine predator is found possessing these characteristics: a series of tentacles (modified from the foot), a highly developed nervous system, and elaborate eyes. To which of the following clades does this organism most likely belong?
437
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following phyla contains animals that are lophotrochozoans with a mouth, anus, and true coelom?
521
views
Multiple Choice
Leeches are members of the phylum __________ in the clade of bilaterally symmetric animals called __________.
353
views
Multiple Choice
Tapeworms are highly specialized worms that make their living as endoparasites. To which of the following phyla do the tapeworms belong?
637
views
Multiple Choice
Some species of rotifers undergo parthenogenesis, which means that __________.
486
views
Textbook Question
What is a lophophore? a. a specialized filter-feeding structure b. the single opening in species with a blind gut c. a distinctive type of larva with a band of cilia d. a synapomorphy that defines lophotrochozoans
378
views
Textbook Question
Brachiopoda is a phylum within the Lophotrochozoa. Even though they are not closely related to bivalve mollusks (such as clams or mussels), brachiopods look and act like bivalve mollusks. Specifically, brachiopods suspension feed, secrete calcium carbonate shells with two valves that hinge together in some species, and attach to rocks or other hard surfaces on the ocean floor. How is it possible for brachiopods and bivalves to be so similar if they did not share a recent common ancestor?
550
views
Textbook Question
Brachiopoda is a phylum within the Lophotrochozoa. Even though they are not closely related to bivalve mollusks (such as clams or mussels), brachiopods look and act like bivalve mollusks. Specifically, brachiopods suspension feed, secrete calcium carbonate shells with two valves that hinge together in some species, and attach to rocks or other hard surfaces on the ocean floor. How is it possible for brachiopods and bivalves to be so similar if they did not share a recent common ancestor?
355
views
Showing 16 of 16 practice