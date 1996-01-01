General Biology
Back
18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
Problem
In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to a. the enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments. b. the sticky end of a DNA fragment. c. a SNP marker. d. a plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
Show Answer
