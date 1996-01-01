Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to a. the enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments. b. the sticky end of a DNA fragment. c. a SNP marker. d. a plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.

