in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to DNA cloning. And so DNA cloning is really just the process of creating many identical copies of D N A. For example, a gene inside of a cell like, for example, a bacterial cell like E. Coli, as you can see down below in this image. And so there are a series of biochemical reactions that researchers can use to produce D N A. Containing a specific sequence of interest, and we'll be able to talk a little bit about these biochemical reactions as we move forward in our course now the DNA with the specific sequence of interest once it has been produced, it can then be transferred into a host cell, and the host cell can then replicate via its normal process. And then the specific sequence of interest can be cloned many times or replicated many times. And so if we take a look at this silly little cartoon that we made down below, noticed over here on the far left hand side, we have a scientist, and this scientist has made a specific DNA molecule with a specific sequence of interest, which is here in orange And so notice that the scientists are saying, Hey, I made this for you saying this to the E. Coli, the bacterial cell over here. And this guy, this bacterial cell is saying do for me. And so basically, what can happen is this D n A. Which has the specific DNA sequence of interest it can be inserted into E. Coli. And when the E. Coli replicate via their normal process, they can also clone the D. N. A. And this is the process of DNA cloning. And so notice that you can get a lot of replicated, uh, D N a and a lot of that specific gene or sequence of interest just through DNA cloning. And again, it's going to be utilizing living cells. DNA cloning utilizes a cell as indicated up above. And so as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk more and more about DNA cloning. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to DNA cloning, and I'll see you all in our next video

