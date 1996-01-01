Unicellular vs. Multicellular

in this video, we're going to distinguish between uni cellular and multi cellular organisms, and so living organisms can either be uni, cellular or multi cellular. Now, uni cellular organisms, as their name implies with the unique prefix, are forms of life that consists of just a single cell. And that's because the prefix uni means one. And so these uni cellular organisms consists of just one single cell. Now, usually uni cellular organisms are so small that they can on lee, be seen with microscopes, which allow us to visualize incredibly small things at a larger scale. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you, ah, uni cellular organism, and so we can see that a microscope is being used to visualize the uni cellular organism. And so here we're just showing you one single cell now multi cellular organisms, on the other hand, as their name implies with the multi prefix, are forms of life life that consists of multiple cells. And so the prefix multi means multiple or many cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Over here on the right hand side, notice that we're showing you a multi cellular organism such as ourselves, humans. And so notice that we're showing you this human figure right here in the middle. And we're zooming in and showing you these different types of cells that make up the multi cellular human. And so notice that we've got these brain cells over here. Liver cells, blood cells and intestinal cells and much, much mawr types of cells come together to create this one multi cellular organism, the human and so moving forward in our course will be able to talk about uni cellular and multi cellular organisms. But for now, this concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

