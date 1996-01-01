Skip to main content
General Biology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Biology
2h 2m
Worksheet
Introduction to Biology
5m
Characteristics of Life
9m
Life's Organizational Hierarchy
21m
Natural Selection and Evolution
17m
Introduction to Taxonomy
22m
Scientific Method
23m
Experimental Design
22m
2. Chemistry
1h 46m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
41m
Isotopes
10m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
17m
Covalent Bonds
17m
Noncovalent Bonds
3m
Ionic Bonding
10m
Hydrogen Bonding
5m
3. Water
1h 0m
Worksheet
Introduction to Water
5m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
5m
Properties of Water- Density
6m
Properties of Water- Thermal
11m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
11m
Acids and Bases
7m
pH Scale
13m
4. Biomolecules
1h 51m
Worksheet
Carbon
7m
Functional Groups
7m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
8m
Carbohydrates
16m
Proteins
16m
Nucleic Acids
30m
Lipids
22m
5. Cell Components
1h 56m
Worksheet
Microscopes
8m
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
18m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
13m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
28m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
9m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
17m
Endosymbiotic Theory
6m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
8m
Cell Junctions
5m
6. The Membrane
1h 51m
Worksheet
Biological Membranes
8m
Types of Membrane Proteins
5m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
7m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
10m
Passive vs. Active Transport
7m
Osmosis
28m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
9m
Active Transport
22m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
10m
7. Energy and Metabolism
1h 24m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
9m
Laws of Thermodynamics
10m
Chemical Reactions
7m
ATP
12m
Enzymes
11m
Enzyme Activation Energy
7m
Enzyme Binding Factors
8m
Enzyme Inhibition
5m
Introduction to Metabolism
5m
Negative & Positive Feedback
5m
8. Respiration
2h 0m
Worksheet
Redox Reactions
11m
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
17m
Types of Phosphorylation
8m
Glycolysis
15m
Pyruvate Oxidation
4m
Krebs Cycle
12m
Electron Transport Chain
12m
Chemiosmosis
5m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
15m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
17m
9. Photosynthesis
2h 13m
Worksheet
Introduction to Photosynthesis
14m
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
8m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
4m
Pigments of Photosynthesis
13m
Stages of Photosynthesis
5m
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
26m
Calvin Cycle
14m
Photorespiration
14m
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
19m
Review of Photosynthesis
10m
10. Cell Signaling
35m
Worksheet
Introduction to Cell Signaling
9m
Classes of Signaling Receptors
6m
Types of Cell Signaling
10m
Signal Amplification
8m
11. Cell Division
1h 38m
Worksheet
Introduction to Cell Division
17m
Organization of DNA in the Cell
12m
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
4m
Interphase
12m
Phases of Mitosis
21m
Cytokinesis
9m
Cell Cycle Regulation
10m
Review of the Cell Cycle
3m
Cancer
7m
12. Meiosis
1h 14m
Worksheet
Genes & Alleles
11m
Homologous Chromosomes
8m
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
4m
Introduction to Meiosis
11m
Meiosis I
7m
Meiosis II
6m
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
23m
Mitosis & Meiosis Review
1m
13. Mendelian Genetics
2h 56m
Worksheet
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
5m
Genotype vs. Phenotype
10m
Punnett Squares
11m
Mendel's Experiments
18m
Mendel's Laws
11m
Monohybrid Crosses
8m
Test Crosses
8m
Dihybrid Crosses
6m
Punnett Square Probability
16m
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
11m
Epistasis
5m
Non-Mendelian Genetics
6m
Pedigrees
5m
Autosomal Inheritance
13m
Sex-Linked Inheritance
32m
X-Inactivation
5m
14. DNA Synthesis
1h 32m
Worksheet
The Griffith Experiment
8m
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
7m
Chargaff's Rules
4m
Discovering the Structure of DNA
11m
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
9m
Introduction to DNA Replication
18m
DNA Polymerases
9m
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
5m
Steps of DNA Replication
9m
DNA Repair
5m
Telomeres
4m
15. Gene Expression
2h 3m
Worksheet
Central Dogma
5m
Introduction to Transcription
13m
Steps of Transcription
11m
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
15m
Introduction to Types of RNA
7m
Genetic Code
13m
Introduction to Translation
21m
Steps of Translation
12m
Post-Translational Modification
4m
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
8m
Mutations
11m
16. Regulation of Expression
2h 19m
Worksheet
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
8m
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
17m
The Lac Operon
15m
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
20m
The Trp Operon
12m
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
6m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
8m
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
11m
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
11m
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
19m
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
6m
17. Viruses
37m
Worksheet
Viruses
37m
18. Biotechnology
1h 58m
Worksheet
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
5m
Introduction to DNA Cloning
6m
Steps to DNA Cloning
23m
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
10m
The Steps of PCR
14m
Gel Electrophoresis
10m
Southern Blotting
14m
DNA Fingerprinting
7m
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
7m
Dideoxy Sequencing
20m
19. Genomics
17m
Worksheet
Genomes
17m
20. Development
1h 5m
Worksheet
Developmental Biology
31m
Animal Development
20m
Plant Development
13m
21. Evolution by Natural Selection
22m
Worksheet
Descent with Modification
22m
22. Evolution of Populations
31m
Worksheet
Hardy-Weinberg Model
11m
Genetic Variation
19m
23. Speciation
12m
Worksheet
Species
12m
24. History of Life on Earth
23m
Worksheet
History of Life on Earth
23m
25. Phylogeny
41m
Worksheet
Phylogeny
41m
26. Prokaryotes
1h 5m
Worksheet
Prokaryote Cell Structures
23m
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
16m
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
15m
Prokaryote Lineages
9m
27. Protists
1h 6m
Worksheet
Protist Cells
20m
Protist Life Cycles
8m
Protist Lineages
37m
28. Plants
1h 22m
Worksheet
Land Plants
35m
Nonvascular Plants
13m
Seedless Vascular Plants
6m
Seed Plants
26m
29. Fungi
36m
Worksheet
Fungi
19m
Fungi Reproduction
17m
30. Overview of Animals
34m
Worksheet
Overview of Animals
34m
31. Invertebrates
1h 2m
Worksheet
Porifera and Cnideria
10m
Lophotrochozoans
24m
Ecdysozoans
24m
Echinoderms
3m
32. Vertebrates
50m
Worksheet
Chordates
28m
Aminotes
9m
Primates and Homonids
12m
33. Plant Anatomy
1h 3m
Worksheet
Roots and Shoots
26m
Tissues
16m
Growth
20m
34. Vascular Plant Transport
1h 2m
Worksheet
Water Potential
1m
35. Soil
37m
Worksheet
Soil and Nutrients
20m
Nitrogen Fixation
16m
36. Plant Reproduction
47m
Worksheet
Flowers
33m
Seeds
14m
37. Plant Sensation and Response
1h 10m
Worksheet
Phototropism
36m
Tropisms and Hormones
19m
Plant Defenses
14m
38. Animal Form and Function
1h 19m
Worksheet
Animal Tissues
27m
Metabolism and Homeostasis
35m
Thermoregulation
16m
39. Digestive System
1h 10m
Worksheet
Digestion
1m
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
7m
40. Circulatory System
1h 57m
Worksheet
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
40m
Heart Physiology
42m
Gas Exchange
33m
41. Immune System
1h 24m
Worksheet
Immune System
21m
Innate Immunity
15m
Adaptive Immunity
47m
42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
50m
Worksheet
Osmoregulation and Excretion
50m
43. Endocrine System
1h 4m
Worksheet
Endocrine System
1m
44. Animal Reproduction
1h 2m
Worksheet
Animal Reproduction
1m
45. Nervous System
1h 55m
Worksheet
Neurons and Action Potentials
1m
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
46m
46. Sensory Systems
46m
Worksheet
Sensory System
46m
47. Muscle Systems
23m
Worksheet
Musculoskeletal System
23m
48. Ecology
1h 24m
Worksheet
Ecology
1m
49. Animal Behavior
28m
Worksheet
Animal Behavior
28m
50. Population Ecology
35m
Worksheet
Population Ecology
35m
51. Community Ecology
38m
Worksheet
Community Interactions
20m
Community Structure
17m
52. Ecosystems
28m
Worksheet
Ecosystems
28m
53. Conservation Biology
24m
Worksheet
Conservation Biology
24m
1. Introduction to Biology
Introduction to Biology
Next video
General Biology
1. Introduction to Biology
Introduction to Biology
1m
Play a video:
Hide transcripts
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
1:28
Introduction to Biology Channel
Jason Amores Sumpter
418
6
1
Guided course
03:19
Introduction to Biology
Jason Amores Sumpter
7611
175
3
Guided course
02:22
Unicellular vs. Multicellular
Jason Amores Sumpter
3325
101
05:35
Why learn Biology? - Studi Biology
Binogi
980
05:36
What do Biologists do?
Aveea
511
3
02:36
Why you should study biology
ByHollyG
262
2
Showing 1 of 6 videos
Load more videos