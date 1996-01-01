In a certain fish, fin rays (supporting structures for the fins) can be either bony or soft in adult fish. Sex linkage in a fish is similar to that in humans. What evidence would most strongly support the idea that the ray locus is on the X chromosome?
A
Bony ray males can pass on bony rays only to their male offspring.
B
Females with either bony or soft rays can reproduce, but males with soft rays cannot transfer sperm to the female.
C
Females with bony rays cannot pass bony rays to female offspring even if they are mating with a bony ray male.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Matings of soft ray males and bony ray females give different results from the matings of bony ray males and soft ray females.