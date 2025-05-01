Sex-Linked Inheritance Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Sex-Linked Inheritance: Videos & Practice Problems
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his maternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal, carrier, and colourblind, respectively?
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his paternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their children will be colourblind?
A son with hemophilia is born to a normal couple. Given that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive trait, who do you believe passed the allele to the son?
The woman who is a carrier of hemophilia A married an unaffected man. Which of the following is true about inheritance patterns in their offspring?
Determine the genotype of III-4 in the given pedigree that illustrates the inheritance of red green colour blindness.
A hemophilia carrier female marries a man who does not have hemophilia. If they have two sons, what is the probability that both of them will be affected?
What is the pattern of inheritance for Pseudohypertrophic muscular dystrophy?
Which of the following sources of genetic variation is a result of exchanging genetic material between two different chromosomes during anaphase 1?
Recessive X-linked traits such as Hemophilia are more frequent in ____ than in _____.
If a female is affected by color blindness, what is the probability of her having an affected son?
A couple conceives a daughter who is blue-cone monochromatic. What is true about the genotypes of her parents for color blindness?
Hemophilia is a well-studied example of an X-linked recessive disorder. Match each statement with the genetic explanation:
Match each sex-linked inheritance conclusion with the evidence that supports it:
Use X-linked recessive inheritance rules to match each genotype with its correct outcome:
Which of the following statements accurately differentiates between X-linked and Y-linked genes?
What is the primary reason the X chromosome contains more genes than the Y chromosome?
Which evolutionary explanation accounts for the X chromosome having more genes than the Y chromosome?
In a Punnett square showing the inheritance of sex chromosomes, what is the probability of having a male (XY) offspring?
If a woman with XX chromosomes has a child with a man with XY chromosomes, what is the probability of having a female (XX) offspring?