Sex-Linked Inheritance Practice Problems
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his maternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal, carrier, and colourblind, respectively?
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his paternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their children will be colourblind?
A son with hemophilia is born to a normal couple. Given that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive trait, who do you believe passed the allele to the son?
The woman who is a carrier of hemophilia A married an unaffected man. Which of the following is true about inheritance patterns in their offspring?
Determine the genotype of III-4 in the given pedigree that illustrates the inheritance of red green colour blindness.
A hemophilia carrier female marries a man who does not have hemophilia. If they have two sons, what is the probability that both of them will be affected?
Which of the following sources of genetic variation is a result of exchanging genetic material between two different chromosomes during anaphase 1?
Recessive X-linked traits such as Hemophilia are more frequent in ____ than in _____.
If a female is affected by color blindness, what is the probability of her having an affected son?