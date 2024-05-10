Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance

13. Mendelian Genetics

Sex-Linked Inheritance

Guided videos.

Learn with Jason

Go to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 1 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 5 of 5 videos

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
A fruit fly with a gray body and red eyes (genotype BbPp) is mated with a fly having a black body and purple eyes (genotype bbpp). What ratio of offspring would you expect if the body-color and eye-color genes are on different chromosomes (unlinked)? When this mating is actually carried out, most of the offspring look like the parents, but 3% have a gray body and purple eyes, and 3% have a black body and red eyes. Are these genes linked or unlinked? What is the recombination frequency?
623
views
Textbook Question
As a genetic counselor, you advise couples about the possibility of genetic disease in their offspring. Today you met with an engaged couple, both of whom are phenotypically normal. The man, however, has a brother who died of Duchenne-type muscular dystrophy, an X-linked recessive condition. His ﬁancée, whose family has no history of the disease, is worried that the couple's sons or daughters might be afflicted. The sister of this man is planning to marry his fiancée's brother. How would you advise this second couple?
469
views
Showing 26 of 26 practice