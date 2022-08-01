Covalent Bonds

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on co violent bonds and so co Valent bonds are really just defined as an interaction between two atoms that results from the sharing of electrons. And so, really, in this context, here, you can think that the word co Vaillant just means sharing of electrons. And so if electrons are being shared between two different atoms, then we have ourselves a co Vaillant bond. Now the thing is that electrons that are being shared between atoms can be shared in two different ways, and this leads to two different types of Covalin bonds that share the electrons in different ways. The first type of Covalin bond that you all should know is the non polar Covalin Bond. And then the second type of Covalin bond that you all should know is the polar Covalin bond. Now, later, in our course in a different video, we'll talk more about the differences between non polar Covalin bonds and polar Covalin bonds. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that the reason that there are two different types of co violent bonds is because the two types of Covalin bonds exist due to differences in Adam's electro negativity ease and so electro negativity is really just defined as a measure oven Adams attraction to electrons. Or, in other words, it's a measure of how hard Adams pull on electrons, and so electro negativity is really scaled from zero all the way up to four at its maximum. So an electro negativity of zero means that an atom is not very electro negative at all. And that means that it does not pull hard on electrons, whereas an electro negativity value that's closer to four means that the atom is very electro negative and that it pulls really, really, really hard on electrons. So that's important to keep in mind about electro negativity. Now, when we take a look at a periodic table, what you'll notice is that the atoms are arranged based on their electro negativity values, and so you can see that as we go from the left hand side to the right hand side of the periodic table. Uh, there is increasing. There are increasing values of electro negativity is so within these tables. You can see that underneath. We're showing you these numbers, and these numbers here represent the electro negativity values of these atoms, and so you can see that as you start from the left and make your way to the right. Adams become mawr electro negative, but also noticed that Adams also increased in electric negativity from bottom to top. So if you pick any column notice if you start at the bottom and make your way to the top, the atoms become Mawr and Mawr electro negative. And so that's important to note that the electro negativity is really what is the reason for these two different types of Covalin bonds that we're going to talk more about moving forward Now there's no need to have to memorize all of these electro negativity values. That's something that you're likely not going to need to know. But what you should be able to recognize is that oxygen is one of the most electro negative atoms that exist. In fact, the Onley Adam that is mawr electro negative than an oxygen atom is flooring, and so this is important to keep in mind, especially when we start to talk about the water molecule later. In our course, which we know water molecules have one oxygen atom, so that's important to keep in mind. Oxygen is very electro negative, and it pulls really, really hard on electrons for that reason. So this here concludes our introduction to Covalin Bonds and again moving forward. In our course, we'll talk more about non polar and polar Covalin bonds, so I'll see you all in our next video.

