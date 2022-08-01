Nonpolar Covalent Bonds

Now from our last lesson video. We know that there are two types of Covalin bonds that exist due to differences in Adam's electro negativity ease or how hard Adams pull on electrons. And so in this video, we're going to talk about the first type of Covalin bond, which is the non polar Covalin bond. Now, as we mentioned in our last lesson video, the word Co valence here means sharing of electrons. And so even in non polar co violent bonds, there's going to be some sharing of electrons. Now. The word non polar here is really referring to the equal sharing of electrons between atoms. And so non polar covalin bonds are described by equal sharing of electrons between atoms. Now the reason that the electrons are being shared equally in non polar Covalin bonds is because the two atoms have similar electro negativity ease, or they pull very similarly on the electrons. And so if we take a look at our example image down below of non Polar co. Vaillant bonds, which will see is we've got a little image here of two people sharing the electrons very, very equally, and so you can imagine that hydrogen gas, which is molecular formula, is H two eyes going to be two hydrogen atoms as we see right here, that air forming a co violent bond and they're sharing electrons on. You can see that down below as well that these two electrons right here are being shared between these two hydrogen atoms. Now, the hydrogen atoms have identical electro negativity ease because they are the same Adam. And that means that the two hydrogen atoms pull exactly the same on these two electrons that are being shared. And so because they both pull exactly the same on those two electrons, they're going to share these two electrons really, really equally. And so that means that this bond that forms between these two hydrogen is going to be a non polar Covalin bond. Equal sharing of electrons between these atoms. Now very similarly over here in the middle, what we have is oxygen gas, which we know it's chemical formulas 02 And so it's going to be two oxygen atoms that are forming bonds between each other. And each of these lines represents the sharing of a pair of electrons. And so when we take a look down below right here. Notice that there are two pairs of electrons being shared, which is why it forms this double bond right here. Whereas over here there's only one pair of electrons being shared. So that's why it only forms a single bond. One bond. Now the two oxygen atoms. Because they are of the same element, they have the exact same electro negativity, which means that the two oxygen's are pulling on those shared electrons exactly the same. And so once again, these two pairs of electrons that are being shared between these two atoms are gonna be shared equally between the two atoms. And that's why these bonds here for me between the two oxygen's are gonna be non polar Covalin bonds. Equal sharing of electrons between these atoms now s so far what we've looked at our bonds between atoms that are identical. But non polar bonds can also form between bond between atoms that are not identical. For example, this image over here. So notice that we're showing you a carbon atom forming bonds with four hydrogen atoms. Now, the thing is, is that carbon and hydrogen have very, very similar electro negativity is they're not identical, but they're very, very similar. And what this means is that they're going to pull on the electrons very, very similarly. And so that means that each of these bonds that you see here, which represents ah pair of electrons being shared, is going to be shared equally between the carbon atom and each of the hydrogen atoms. And so because once again there is equal sharing of electrons, these air going to be non polar co violent bonds and the molecular formula of this molecule ch four. But the common name for it is methane. And so that's another classic example of non polar covalin bonds. Now, over here on the right, what we have is a little image to help remind you that non polar co Valent bonds is due to equal sharing of electrons. So this little symbol that you see right here is a symbol that represents electrons. And so you can see that we've got two people or two Adams, if you will, that air sharing this electron and pulling on the electron almost like a tug of war match. And so because these two people are of the same size, they're going to pull on the electron pretty equally. They're gonna pull on it about the same. And so the electron is going to remain pretty much right in the middle here, and they're gonna be sharing the electrons equally. And that is exactly what non polar Covalin Bonds. That's how they're characterized. And so now that we've introduced non polar Covalin Bonds will be able to get a little bit of practice in our next video. And then we'll talk about polar Covalin Bonds, so I'll see you all in our next video.

