Imagine a population of birds in which first-year birds can either find a mate and raise an average of three offspring or stay in their parents' territory and help the parents raise two more offspring than the parents would have been able to raise without any help. Based on the theory of kin selection, we would expect that __________.
A
most territories would have young birds helping at the nest
B
altruistic behavior would be common in this population
C
most first-year birds would choose to forgo breeding
D
nutrient cycles would be disrupted
E
the behavior of helping at the nest would not evolve in this population