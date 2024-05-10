Skip to main content
49. Animal Behavior
Textbook Question
According to Hamilton's rule, a. natural selection does not favor altruistic behavior that causes the death of the altruist. b. natural selection favors altruistic acts when the resulting benefit to the recipient, corrected for relatedness, exceeds the cost to the altruist. c. natural selection is more likely to favor altruistic behavior that benefits an offspring than altruistic behavior that benefits a sibling. d. the effects of kin selection are larger than the effects of direct natural selection on individuals.
Textbook Question
Although many chimpanzee populations live in environments containing oil palm nuts, members of only a few populations use stones to crack open the nuts. The most likely explanation for this behavioral difference between populations is that a. members of different populations differ in manual dexterity. b. members of different populations have different nutritional requirements. c. members of different populations differ in learning ability. d. the use of stones to crack nuts has arisen and spread through social learning in only some populations.
Textbook Question
A male redwing blackbird will chase predatory birds away from his breeding territory during nesting season. Which hypothesis best explains his behavior? a. He is acting for the good of the species. He may die, but other birds of his species will be saved. b. He knows this will increase his fitness, so he chases away the predator. c. He carries a gene that causes fathers to protect their offspring, which increases inclusive fitness. d. He has imprinted on the offspring in his nest, so he knows that they are his.
Textbook Question
Although many chimpanzees live in environments with oil palm nuts, members of only a few populations use stones to crack open the nuts. The likely explanation is that a. the behavioral difference is caused by genetic differences between populations. b. members of different populations have different nutritional requirements. c. the cultural tradition of using stones to crack nuts has arisen in only some populations. d. members of different populations differ in learning ability.
Textbook Question
Some airports have attempted to scare geese off by playing goose alarm calls over loudspeakers. This tactic kept the geese away initially, but soon the geese ignored the alarm calls. How would you explain this outcome? a. The alarm calls are a social signal that geese ignore unless they can see the other geese. b. The geese became imprinted on the alarm calls. c. The geese used spatial learning to navigate the environment of the airport. d. The geese became habituated to the alarm calls when no danger was present.
Textbook Question
Crows break the shells of certain molluscs before eating them by dropping them onto rocks. Hypothesizing that crows drop the molluscs from a height that gives the most food for the least effort (optimal foraging), a researcher dropped shells from different heights and counted the drops it took to break them. a. The researcher measured the average drop height for crows and found that it was 5.23 m. Does this support the researcher's hypothesis? Explain. b. Describe an experiment to determine whether dropping molluscs from an optimal height is learned or innate.

Textbook Question
Scientists studying scrub jays found that it is common for 'helpers' to assist mated pairs of birds in raising their young. The helpers lack territories and mates of their own. Instead, they help the territory owners gather food for their offspring. Propose a hypothesis to explain what advantage there might be for the helpers to engage in this behavior instead of seeking their own territories and mates. How would you test your hypothesis? If your hypothesis is correct, what kind of results would you expect your tests to yield?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Jane Goodall's work revealed that in areas of abundant food, chimpanzees may live in groups of several dozen individuals. State a hypothesis about the chimpanzee mating system that could be tested by observing one of these groups. What data would you collect to test your hypothesis? How would you interpret the results? (Note: A sexually mature female chimpanzee undergoes a hormonal cycle about 36 days long that is reflected in easily observed changes in the appearance of her genital area. Females are most sexually receptive, and males are most attracted to them, for about a week during the middle of the cycle.)
