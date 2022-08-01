in this video, we're going to talk about simple and facilitated diffusion. And so both simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion are types of passive transport. Which recall means that the transport across the membrane is going to occur passively without any energy input whatsoever. And so there's absolutely no energy involved with passive transport. And that means there's no energy involved with either simple or facilitated diffusion. And also recall from our previous lesson videos that the reason passive transport requires no energy is because molecules are gonna be transported down their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of high concentration down to areas of low concentration. And that's why no energy is required Now. Simple diffusion, as its name implies, is pretty simple. And it involves the direct diffusion of small, uncharged molecules directly through the cell membrane, squeezing its way between the fossil lipids to get from one side of the membrane to the other side of the membrane down, its concentration radiant with no energy whatsoever. Now, facilitated diffusion, on the other hand, is going to be non energetic, diffusion, non energetic, meaning that no energy is involved because it's passive transport. And instead of diffusing small uncharged molecules typically facilitated diffusion is going to transport charged molecules. But as its name implies, facilitated diffusion is going to be facilitated by a transport protein. And so facilitated. Diffusion requires facilitation by a transport protein, whereas simple diffusion does not require any facilitation whatsoever. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this. So notice that over here on the left hand side, we're showing you a little snippet of our map here, where you can see that passive transport, which requires absolutely no energy input whatsoever, includes both simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion. And simple diffusion is pretty simple and straightforward requires no facilitation from a protein, so no protein is involved with simple diffusion, whereas with facilitated diffusion, the transportation does involve a transport protein, and the transport protein is what facilitates this diffusion. So let's take a look at our image over here to get a better understanding of this. So over here on this half of the image, we're showing you simple diffusion, which is going to allow small, uncharged molecules to simply defused directly through the membrane. And so these molecules here are uncharged, and they're small enough to be able to squeeze their way between the fossil lipids and get to the other side of the membrane from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. And because it's going from high concentration, toe low concentration down the concentration radiant. That is why no energy is required for this type of transport. Simple diffusion. Now, over here on the right hand side of this image, notice that we're showing you facilitated diffusion and facilitated diffusion is also going to transport molecules down their concentration. Greedy INTs from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration, which is why no energy is required. Also know energy is needed for simple diffusion, and no energy is needed for facilitated diffusion. And really, the differences are that facilitated diffusion is mainly going to be transporting ions or, in other words, charged molecules, whereas simple diffusion will only occur with small, uncharged molecules, not with ions. If ions want to get to the other side of the membrane, then they're gonna need some facilitation by a transport protein. And so this protein that you see right here embedded in the membrane notices creating a channel basically a tunnel through the membrane that allows these ions thes charged molecules to defuse down their concentration. Grady INTs across the membrane, and so a protein is involved. But no energy is needed because the molecules move from high concentration toe low concentration. And so this year concludes our introduction to simple and facilitated diffusion, and we'll get to learn Maura Maura about these processes as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you in our next video.

