6. The Membrane
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
6. The Membrane
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:
3721
views
19
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?
1956
views
17
rank
Multiple Choice
Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?
2133
views
23
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is most likely to passively diffuse across the plasma membrane?
1155
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be least likely to diffuse through a plasma membrane without the help of a transport protein?
1067
views
Multiple Choice
Cells A and B are the same size, shape, and temperature, but cell A is metabolically less active than cell B, and cell B is actively converting oxygen to water in cellular respiration. Oxygen will diffuse more rapidly into cell __________ because __________.
1223
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Facilitated diffusion across a membrane requires ______________ and moves a solute ______________ its concentration gradient. a. transport proteins . . . up (against) b. transport proteins . . . down c. energy and transport proteins . . . up d. energy and transport proteins . . . down
1005
views
Textbook Question
Cells lining kidney tubules function in the reabsorption of water from urine. In response to chemical signals, they reversibly insert additional aquaporins into their plasma membranes. In which of these situations would your tubule cells have the most aquaporins: after a long run on a hot day, right after a large meal, or after drinking a large bottle of water? Explain.
664
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Mercury is known to inhibit the permeability of water channels. To help establish that the protein isolated by Agre's group was a water channel, the researchers incubated groups of RNA-injected oocytes (which thus made aquaporin proteins) in four different solutions: plain buffer, low concentration and high concentration of a mercury chloride (HgCl2) solution, and low concentration of a mercury solution followed by an agent (ME) known to reverse the effects of mercury. The water permeability of the cells was determined by the rate of their osmotic swelling. Interpret the results of this experiment, which are presented in the graph below. Control oocytes not injected with aquaporin RNA were also incubated with buffer and the two concentrations of mercury. Predict what the results of these treatments would be
485
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice