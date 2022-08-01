Phases of Glycolysis

in this video, we're going to introduce the phases of glycol ASUs. And so it turns out that glide colle assists actually consists of a Siris of a total of 10 chemical reactions and these 10 chemical reactions that make up like Allah assists can actually be grouped into two phases. Now, in this video, we're not really going to focus on the 10 reactions so much. But we are going to focus on how these 10 reactions are grouped into two phases and we're really gonna be focusing on the two phases of like, Collis now. The first phase of Glen Collis is called the Energy Investment Phase and the second phase of Glen Collis. This is called the energy harvest phase. And so notice that the energy investment phase up above is color coordinated to the energy investment phase down below and the energy harvest phases color coordinated to the energy harvest phase down below. And so notice in this image down below. Really, what we're showing you is like Allah assists notice that it's starting with a single glucose molecule that has six carbon atoms, and it breaks down that glucose into two Piru V eight molecules each with three carbon atoms. And so this whole green box represents like Collis is. But once again, like colossus occurs in two phases. The energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase. And so the energy investment phase, as its name implies with the investment, is going to require an investment of energy or an input of energy by using 2 80 p molecules. Now, this is a little bit ironic, because if you recall from our previous lesson videos, the whole point of aerobic cellular respiration is toe make, ah, lot of 80 p. That's the whole point of aerobic cellular respiration to make a lot of 80 p. But the very first stage of Arabic cellular respiration, like Collis, is the very first thing that happens is that it does not make a teepee, but it uses 80 p. That's a little bit ironic, however. It turns out that this is just an investment of the 80 p because, but in putting to a teepee molecules, the cell is able to transition into the second phase of glide calluses, which is the energy harvesting phase. And as its name implies, it's going to harvest energy or produce energy specifically by forming two and A. D H molecules and four ATP molecules. And so, if we take a look at our image down below at Glide, Collis is notice that the first phase of Glide Collis is the energy investment phase is actually going to use to a TPS and that is using some of the cells energy. However, this is just an energy investment because after the cell utilizes those two ATP's, it can transition into the next phase here, which is the energy harvest phase and the energy harvest phase. Notice produces two electron carriers specifically to N a D H molecules, and it also produces a total of four ATP molecules. Now, if we're looking at the Net products from one single glucose molecule, then what we'll see is that not only are two Piru bits formed and two n a. D h r form, but there's also a net of to a teepee molecules that air formed. But wait a second. Jason, I thought you said that there were 4 80 p molecules that were made not to 80 p molecules. Well, what we need to remember is that to a teepee, molecules were being used up in the energy investment phase. So because to a teepee molecules were used up Of the four ATP molecules that are being made, two of them are just making up for the two that were invested. And so really, there's just a net of 28 p molecules made. And so notice if we take a look at this part of our image down below right here, we're reminding you that the energy harvesting phase does produce a total of four ATP's, as we indicated right here, However, we can't forget that the energy investment phase burns or uses to ATP. So we have to subtract off those two ATP's from the total. And so that gives us a total net of two ATP molecules produced during like dialysis to Net ATP's made and so uneasy way to be able to remember that there's 2 80 p maids during like Allah assists is to remember that the Net products from one glucose molecule are just double. You get not only to Piru Bates, but also to and a th, and also to net a teepee molecules. Now, these two Piru bits that are end up forming at the end of July. Collis ISS They end up getting transported to the mitochondrial matrix, basically getting transported to the mitochondria so that the next step of cellular respiration could take place. And so notice that here glide, Collis occurs once again on the outside of the mitochondria, and it ends up producing two and a d. H. A net of to a. T. P s and two Piru Bates. And so these two Piru Bates are going to make their way to the mitochondria and into the mitochondrial matrix. And so this here concludes, our introduction to the phases of Glide Collis is and will be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

