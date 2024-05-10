8. Respiration
Glycolysis
Multiple Choice
Where does the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration take place within a cell?
a) Mitochondrial matrix.
b) Inner mitochondrial membrane.
c) Intermembrane space.
d) Cytoplasm.
Multiple Choice
Starting with one molecule of glucose, glycolysis results in the net production of which of the following sets of energy-containing products?
a) 2 NAD+, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
b) 2 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
c) 4 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a result of glycolysis?
a) A net gain of four ATP per one glucose molecule.
b) Conversion of FAD to FADH2.
c) Conversion of one glucose molecule to two pyruvate molecules.
d) Conversion of NADH to NAD+.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the process in which glucose is oxidized to generate two molecules of pyruvate and in which ATP and NADH are produced?
Multiple Choice
There is no production of carbon dioxide in glycolysis. Which of the following is the best explanation for this fact?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules in the process of glycolysis possesses the most chemical energy?
Multiple Choice
A chemist has discovered a drug that blocks phosphoglucoisomerase, an enzyme that catalyzes the second reaction in glycolysis. He wants to use the drug to kill bacteria in people with infections. However, he cannot do this because __________.
Multiple Choice
Of the listed metabolic pathways, which is the only pathway found in all organisms?
