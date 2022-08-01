Soil Nutrients

Hi. In this video, we're gonna be talking about soil and the important nutrients found in it. Plants is, you know, produce their own food. They make sugars from photosynthesis, but they still have many nutritional requirements outside of this. So even though 95% of a plants dry weight comes from carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, which they can obtain from CO two and water which of course are essential components to photosynthesis, most plants still need ah bunch of stuff outside of this. In fact, vascular plants require 17 essential nutrients in order to live. Some nutrients are needed in greater quantities than others. Macronutrients are those that are needed in large quantities, and these include nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. In fact, these nutrients air so important, we often call them limiting nutrients because the availability of these limits the plants ability to grow. And you know, if you think about what these nutrients are used for, you know they go into things like nucleic acids, proteins, boss Philip IDs, essential stuff that any cell needs to exist. Even though micronutrients are needed in smaller quantities, they're still Justus, essential to plants. Life micronutrients include all of these elements you see here and generally they're on, Lee found in trace amounts very, very small amounts. In fact, as the old saying goes, dosage makes the poison. These nutrients can be potentially toxic to plants in high concentrations. That is to say, if plants get too many of these nutrients, it can actually be very harmful for them. Some nutrients are considered mobile and that they could be transported around the plant, while others are called are called immobile nutrients because they're kind of stuck where they are so often when their nutrient deficiencies for a plant, you'll see the old leaves die off, and they do this in order to sustain the young leaves. They're transporting their nutrients to the young leaves and dying off in the process. But this allows the young leaves to continue living in the hope that, you know, maybe they'll be ableto get the nutrients they need. Now, young leaves tend to be the first to show nutrient deficiencies. That is, they're the most sensitive to nutrient deficiencies, and here in this image, if you're curious, you can see all of the different symptoms for the different types of nutrient deficiencies. You might see in a plant those that will become apparent in the old growth and those that will become apparent in the new growth. And, of course, over here it's a nice little diagram of a plant, all the nutrients that are essential to it and, of course, the co thio, H 20 and sunlight that are part of photosynthesis. With that, let's turn the page.

