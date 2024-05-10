35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
Multiple Choice
How might roots react when they encounter a region of the soil that is low in nitrates?
Multiple Choice
Soil can easily become deficient in __________ because these ions are negatively charged and do not stick to negatively charged soil particles.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be considered a sustainable agricultural practice?
Multiple Choice
Phytoremediation is showing promise as a sustainable, cost-effective way to decontaminate soil and water. In the case of a hyperaccumulater such as Thlaspi caerulescens, however, what might be a drawback of the technology?
Multiple Choice
The biological process that produces 96% of the dry mass of a plant is called __________.
Multiple Choice
A botanist claims to have discovered a new macronutrient required for plant growth. Most of this scientist's colleagues are skeptical of her claim. Why might they consider it unlikely?
Multiple Choice
If a plant's leaves are yellowing, it may be that the plant is deficient in the elements needed to make chlorophyll, one of which is __________.
Multiple Choice
Soil could be deficient in any of the following nutrients. If you had to supply one of them, which would be needed in the smallest amount?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a true statement regarding mineral deficiency symptoms in plants?
Multiple Choice
When you add "plant food" to your potted geraniums, what are you actually providing the plant with?
Multiple Choice
How did the addition of a gene for citrate synthesis increase the tolerance of tobacco and papaya plants to high aluminum concentrations in the soil?
Textbook Question
The inorganic nutrient most often lacking in crops is a. carbon. b. nitrogen. c. phosphorus. d. potassium.
Textbook Question
Micronutrients are needed in very small amounts because a. most of them are mobile in the plant. b. most serve mainly as cofactors of enzymes. c. most are supplied in large enough quantities in seeds. d. they play only a minor role in the growth and health of the plant.
Textbook Question
Plants require the smallest amount of which of the following nutrients? a. oxygen b. phosphorus c. carbon d. iron
Textbook Question
. A problem with intensive irrigation is (A) overfertilization. (B) aquifer depletion. (C) the long-term depletion of soil oxygen. (D) the clogging of waterways by vegetation debris.
Textbook Question
Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except a. soil salinization. b. overfertilization. c. land subsidence. d. aquifer depletion.
Textbook Question
An advantage of using fertilizers derived from natural sources is that these fertilizers a. have different minerals than artificial fertilizers. b. are retained in soil longer. c. are more soluble in water. d. are more concentrated.
Textbook Question
A mineral deficiency is likely to affect older leaves more than younger leaves if a. the mineral is a micronutrient. b. the mineral is very mobile within the plant. c. the mineral is required for chlorophyll synthesis. d. the mineral is a macronutrient.
Textbook Question
Two groups of tomatoes were grown under laboratory conditions, one with humus added to the soil and one a control without humus. The leaves of the plants grown without humus were yellowish (less green) compared with those of the plants grown in humus-enriched soil. The best explanation is that a. the healthy plants used the food in the decomposing leaves of the humus for energy to make chlorophyll. b. the humus made the soil more loosely packed, so water penetrated more easily to the roots. c. the humus contained minerals such as magnesium and iron needed for the synthesis of chlorophyll. d. the heat released by the decomposing leaves of the humus caused more rapid growth and chlorophyll synthesis.
Textbook Question
If the apples you buy are labeled 'organic,' does that tell you anything about how they were grown? About the nutritional content of the apples?
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Draw a simple sketch of cation exchange, showing a root hair, a soil particle with anions, and a hydrogen ion displacing a mineral cation.
Textbook Question
Acid rain contains an excess of hydrogen ions (H+). One effect of acid rain is to deplete the soil of plant nutrients such as calcium (Ca2+), potassium (K+), and magnesium (Mg2+). Offer a hypothesis to explain why acid rain washes these nutrients from the soil. How might you test your hypothesis?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING One of the most important properties of proper scientific investigations is their repeatability. Yet, as discussed in Module 32.11, studies that compare the nutritional content of conventional and organic produce sometimes produce contradictory results. Name some possible confounding factors that can account for such uneven results.
