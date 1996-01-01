Channels
Covalent Bonds
Covalent Bonds
Problem
Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their molecular formulas? a. C2H6O (ethanol) b. C2H6 (ethane) c. C2H4O2 (acetic acid) d. C3H8O (propanol)
Relevant Solution
