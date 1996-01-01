General Biology
30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
Problem
Based on the tree in Figure 32.11, which statement is false? a. The animal kingdom is monophyletic. b. Acoelomate flatworms are more closely related to echinoderms than to annelids. c. Sponges are basal animals. d. Bilaterians form a clade
Similar Solution
2m
