Overview of Animals Practice Problems
_______are the simplest of animals whereas the ____are the most complex among animal kingdom.
Organisms that cannot prepare organic food and depend on plants directly or indirectly for food are called heterotrophs. What is the important function of heterotrophs like fungi in the ecosystem?
The fossils of various organisms found in Ediacaran Hills in Southern Australia are made of different body plans. One of them is the Spriggina which displayed the first _________ type of body plan.
It is a group of organisms that is composed of a common ancestor along with all its lineal descendants.
Carefully study the matching of column 1 with column 2 and identify the option that correctly describes the X, Y, and Z.
The protostome and deuterostome are discussed below in a number of ways. Identify the option that includes the correct statements about protostomes and deuterostomes.
P. In protostomes, the first opening in the embryo becomes the mouth.
Q. In deuterostomes, the first opening in the embryo becomes the anus, and the mouth develops later.
R. The majority of protostomes are vertebrates.
S. Deuterostomes contains both invertebrates and vertebrates.
Pick the option that correctly includes the features of bilaterally symmetrical animals.
1. They have similar anatomical parts that are mirror images along a midline
2. They are all triploblastic animals.
3. Their body has distinct anterior and posterior ends.
4. They are all acoelomate
5. Most of the organs and structures in their bodies are paired.