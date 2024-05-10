30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the listed characteristics is shared by plants, fungi, and animals?
1334
views
Multiple Choice
Animals probably evolved from colonial protists. How do animals differ from these protist ancestors?
1170
views
Multiple Choice
Many young animals are __________, a sexually immature form that is morphologically distinct from the adult stage. These young animals undergo __________ to become __________, which resemble adults but are not yet sexually mature.
445
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
In the embryo of a shark, ectoderm gives rise to __________; mesoderm gives rise to __________; endoderm gives rise to __________.
561
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the defining characteristic of the clade Ecdysozoa for which this group is named?
431
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
One of the primary developmental/anatomical characteristics distinguishing the major animal phyla is the condition of the body cavity. A pseudocoelomate animal is one in which the body cavity is __________.
402
views
Multiple Choice
The zygotes of many protostomes undergo __________ cleavage and __________ cleavage.
357
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
An animal with a true coelom that has __________ cleavage must be a(n) __________.
440
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a trait shared by protostomes and deuterostomes?
471
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Name two phyla of animals that are radially symmetric and two that are bilaterally symmetric. How do the general lifestyles of radial and bilateral animals differ?
461
views
Textbook Question
One of the characteristics unique to animals is a. gastrulation. b. multicellularity. c. sexual reproduction. d. flagellated sperm.
1054
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
The table below lists the common names of the nine animal phyla surveyed in this chapter. For each phylum, list the key characteristics and some representatives.
612
views
Textbook Question
Which synapomorphy (shared, derived trait) distinguishes animals as a monophyletic group, distinct from choanoflagellates? a. multicellularity b. coloniality c. heterotrophy d. movement
453
views
Textbook Question
The distinction between sponges and other animal phyla is based mainly on the absence versus the presence of a. a body cavity. b. a complete digestive tract. c. mesoderm. d. tissues.
961
views
Textbook Question
Identify the pattern of embryonic development shown in each drawing below and name the phylum (or phyla) that exhibit this pattern.
483
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following was probably an important factor in bringing about the Cambrian explosion? (A) the movement of animals onto land (B) an increase in the concentration of atmospheric nitrogen (C) the emergence of predator-prey relationships (D) the origin of bilaterian animals
1089
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following was probably the least important factor in bringing about the Cambrian explosion? a. the emergence of predator-prey relationships b. an increase in the concentration of atmospheric oxygen c. the movement of animals onto land d. the origin of Hox genes
650
views
Textbook Question
Bilateral symmetry in animals is best correlated with a. an ability to see equally in all directions. b. the presence of a skeleton. c. motility and active predation and escape. d. adaptation to terrestrial environments.
951
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is correct? (A) Echinodermata—radial symmetry as a larva, coelom (B) Nematoda—roundworms, internal skeleton (C) Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, no body cavity (D) Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelom
1192
views
Textbook Question
Based on the tree in Figure 32.11, which statement is false? a. The animal kingdom is monophyletic. b. Acoelomate flatworms are more closely related to echinoderms than to annelids. c. Sponges are basal animals. d. Bilaterians form a clade
658
views
Showing 29 of 29 practice