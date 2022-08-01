the last IQ dices owns. We're gonna be talking about our nematodes and these are not arthropods, but they are dices Owens. So they're still going to have that body covered in a cuticle that they shed periodically to grow kind of hard to see here in this image. But there's such small creatures that you're you know, it's hard to visualize those things in an image thes our bilateral organisms, and they're actually, uh, un segmented worms. So we looked at analysts before, and those were segmented worms. These air un segmented worms sometimes, uh, casually referred to as roundworms. They have a suitor, Cole. Um, and they actually exhibit sexual dime or fizz. Um, believe it or not, uh, meaning that the males and females of the species have morphological differences. They appear different now. Uh, you'd have to be an expert to tell by looking at them, though obviously, this is these air subtle differences that our untrained eyes they're not going to readily pick up on. However, I do want Thio briefly mentioned the picture that we have here, and this guy is C elegance, and you probably if you haven't already seen that name in biology. You'll definitely see it come up later. This is one of the most studied organisms in laboratory experiments. It's actually so well studied that scientists basically know how every single cell in the C. Elegans body develops. I mean, it's really, really, really well studied organism. So, you know, if you see that name come up in the future now, you know it's this little nematode. All right with that, we'll send the video here. I'll see you guys next time.

