31. Invertebrates
Ecdysozoans Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the phyla whose members can be found in all three habitats: marine, freshwater, and terrestrial.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why did the appearance of wings in arthropods represent an adaptive improvement in the evolutionary history of these organisms?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following adaptations contributed to the success of arthropods on land?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The majority of arthropod species belong to the subphylum _____, which also contains insects and three relatively smaller groups of wingless arthropods.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ecdysozoans are well known for having a three-layered cuticle that is regularly shed as the animal develops. This procedure is known as:
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following groups of arthropods is incorrectly matched with its description?