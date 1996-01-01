Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake? a. 4.0 M b. 10−10 M c. 10−4 M d. 104 M

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.