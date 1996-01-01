3. Water
pH Scale Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to increased anthropogenic emissions of CO2 into the atmosphere, the oceans also absorb a massive amount of CO2. When this CO2 reacts with ocean water, it forms carbonic acid, making the water more _________.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The human body regulates the pH levels of several body parts, including the vagina. Why is it important to maintain its slightly acidic pH?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Low pH is equivalent to a _____ concentration of protons and high pH means _____ concentration of protons.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the pH of the lake is 5 then what will be the hydroxide concentration of that Lake?