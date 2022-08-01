Memorizing the Steps of the Cell Cycle

in this video, we're going to do a review of the cell cycle by specifically talking about how you guys can memorize the steps of the cell cycle. And so here, a clutch prep. We've come up with a really creative and interesting way to help you guys memorize the steps of the cell cycle. And so when you're trying to memorize the steps of the cell cycle, really, all you need to do is think about club procreate here. And so notice that we're showing you this disco ball here and these people partying and club procreate. And so I don't know about you guys, but I party, particularly Mawr at the club. And so, if you can remember, I party, particularly Mawr at the club, then you'll be able to remember the steps of the cell cycle in the correct order. And so, of course, the I in here is going to represent the I N Interphase. Then the P and Party represents the PN pro Fes. The PN particularly represents the PN pro meta phase, and of course, you know that pro phase is gonna come before everything and pro meta phase comes just before meta phase And then, of course, the M and more represents the mn meta phase the A in at represents the A in and a phase the tea and the represents the tea and tell a phase and the sea and the club represents the sea and psychokinesis. And so notice here that we're also showing you some of the images of the events that occur in each of these phases. And so you can see how, in pro fes here the the loosely coiled chroma tin is going to condense into tightly coiled chromosomes. The central zone is going to begin toe move to opposite poles and start to form the mighty attic spindle, uh, noticing pro meta phase the nucleus and nuclear olis air going to disappear and break down the central Dome are going to for my topic, spindles that ultimately attached to the chromosomes and meta phase the chromosomes air going to align in the middle of the cell, and Anna phase the sister chromatic they're going to get pulled apart from one another. And in tele phase the tail end here, the basically gonna be the opposite events of pro fes and pro meta phase, where the nucleus and nuclear olis reform that might attack spindle breaks down and, uh, the chromosomes are going to begin to unwind into the loosely coiled pro Metin. And then, of course, my toast is Onley ends with a single cell, so notice there's just a single cell here that has two nuclei. And so, in order for the complete cell division to occur, my toast is needs to be followed up by psychokinesis and psychokinesis is division of the cytoplasm, which is going to fully separate the two cells. And so again, uh, this here is just a review of the cell cycle. And by remembering I party particularly mawr at the club, hopefully that can help you remember the steps of the cell cycle in the correct order. So this year concludes this video, and I'll see you all in our next one.

