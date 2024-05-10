11. Cell Division
Review of the Cell Cycle
Movement of the chromosomes during anaphase would be most affected by a drug that:
a) Prevents the formation of a cleavage furrow.
b) Prevents the formation of the nuclear envelope.
c) Prevents elongation of microtubules.
d) Prevents shortening of microtubules.
Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:
a) A cell with a single large nucleus.
b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.
If a cell contains 60 chromatids at the start of mitosis, how many chromosomes will be found in each daughter cell at the completion of the cell cycle?
Down syndrome is characterized by cells having three copies of chromosome 21. As a cell in an individual with Down syndrome prepares to enter mitosis, how many chromatids would be present?
