Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Most of the energy in an ATP molecule is released                   . a. during cellular respiration; b.when the terminal phosphate group is hydrolyzed; c. in the form of new nucleotides; d. when it is transferred to NADH

Similar Solution
clock
57s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.