Total Products for Each Stage of Aerobic Cellular Respiration

in this video, we're going to continue our review of Arabic cellular respiration by filling in the table with the total products made from a single glucose molecule at each step of Arabic cellular respiration. And so notice down below. In this table, what we have are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration across the top. And so those are like Collis is Peruvian oxidation, the Krebs cycle, or the citric acid cycle, and oxidative fossil relation, which includes the electron transport chain and Kenya's Moses. And so notice over here, what we have are the start molecule, the number of carbon dioxide molecules or CO two, the number of 80 p molecules. The number of electron carriers, including F A. D, H two and N A. D. H, and the ending molecule for this stage. And so when it comes to glide Cal Acis, the start molecule is, of course, going to be a single glucose so we could go ahead and put in glucose here in terms of the amount of co two molecules produced during like Hollis, this is actually going to be zero, and then, in terms of the 80 p molecules, Glen Collis is is going to produce a net of 2. 80 p. S. It produces zero F A. D. H two s, but it does produce two and a D. H s and the ending molecule is really going to be to Piru v molecules. And so really, this is the summary of, like Cal Assis. So now moving on to Piru bit oxidation here the start molecule for Piru oxidation is, of course, going to be the Piru bits that were generated in Glen Collis ISS. And so we could go ahead and put in to Piru bits. Here, we'll put this in red to Piru Bates. And so, in terms of carbon dioxide, each of these Piru Bates is going to lose a carbon as a carbon dioxide molecule. And so there's going to be a total of two co two molecules produced in terms of a teepee. It turns out that there's actually 0 80 p s made in pirouette oxidation. There are also zero f A. D. H two is made in Peru oxidation, but there are two and a D H molecules made in Piru oxidation. And so because Piru oxidation is the second stage, that's helpful to remember that it produces. It takes two Piru Bates and converts them into to carbon dioxide two and a DHS and to a C. Delco a molecules. And that is really the ending molecule of piru oxidation. Now moving on. What we have is the Krebs cycle or this citric acid cycle. And, of course, the starting molecule for the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle is going to be the ending molecule for the previous step, which is to acetyl COA A's. And so we could go ahead and put in two acetyl COA is here as the starting molecules, and each of these acetyl COA is has to undergo the Krebs cycle. And so there's going to be a cumulative total of four carbon dioxide molecules produced ah total of 2. 80 p. Molecules produced a total of two F A. D. H two molecules produced and a total of six and a D. H molecules produced. And of course, the ending molecule is that, uh, there is no ending molecule molecule. In fact, we could say that the ending molecule would just be ox alot acetate, since that is the molecule that gets regenerated during the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle. But really, the ending molecule is ah, tough molecule, because the cycle is, ah, cycle that begins and ends with the same place. So ultimately, the cycle ends with oxalate acetate regeneration. And so this oxtail acetate is just going to continue to be part of another Krebs cycle, Um, revolution or another Krebs cycle reaction. And so, uh, noticed that all of the six carbon atoms of glucose were ultimately converted into carbon dioxide, so noticed that there are six carbon dioxides that are being produced. And so now what we're going to do is essentially follow these electron carriers to the final step, which is gonna be the electron transport chain in Kenya's Moses, which perform oxidative foster relation. And so, during oxidative phosphor relation, you could say that the starting molecules are going to be the electron carriers such as, for example, and a d H and F a d H twos. And so these and a. D. H and F a. D h two electron carriers, they're going to drop off their electrons. And ultimately, in terms of carbon dioxide, there are going to be zero carbon dioxides produced during oxidative foster relation. In terms of a teepee molecules, there's gonna be somewhere between 2. 30 Ah, four uh, a teepee molecules that air produced during oxidative foster correlation. So notice the vast majority of 80 p comes from the final stage here with oxidative foster relation. Uh, in terms of f A. D. H two s and any DHS, they don't produce them, so there's gonna be zero. Instead, what they do is they consume those n a. D h and f a d h two s by, uh taking their electrons and then in terms of the ending molecule, what we could say is that it is going to be water h 20 And that's because recall that oxygen gas acts as the final electron, except er and that oxygen gas reacts with hydrogen ions to form water. And so, really, this here fills out our entire table. And to get the totals, all we need to do is fill in the rest of these columns here, and so noticed that in terms of the totals for carbon dioxide, there are a total of six carbon dioxides that are being produced, and so the original six carbon atoms that were found in glucose were all ultimately converted into six co two molecules, six carbon dioxide molecules And these six carbon dioxide molecules are ultimately exhaled outside of our bodies. Now, in terms of the total amount of ATP, what we have is somewhere between 30 2 total ATP's produced an Arabic cellular Respiration in terms of F A. D. H two is the total are going to be a total of two. And in terms of n a. D. H is there's going to be a total of 10 and a DHS that were produced. And so this here concludes and fills out our entire table here, which is really just reviewing the total products for each stage of Arabic cellular respiration. And so now that we filled out this table, we can now move on and apply some of the concepts that we reviewed and some practice problems. So I'll see you all there

