Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration Practice Problems
Which of the following processes provides energy in the form of ATP to nearly all living organisms?
Arrange the following stages of cellular respiration from the lowest to the highest on the basis of the total amount of ATP produced per molecule of glucose.
1. Glycolysis
2. Pyruvic acid oxidation
3. Krebs cycle
4. Oxidative phosphorylation
Cellular respiration is divided into the following four stages:
1. Glycolysis
2. Pyruvic acid metabolism
3. Krebs cycle
4. Oxidative Phosphorylation
Identify the option that includes all stages in which carbon dioxide is not produced.
How much net ATP is produced when one glucose is completely oxidized via aerobic respiration?
The product of the complete oxidation of glucose after the Krebs cycle that has the highest amount of energy is: