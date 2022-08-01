in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on photosynthesis, which is down below right here. And so at this point in our course, we know that photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. And so the big green structure that we have in the background represents the chloroplast now moving forward in our course, we're gonna be talking about photosynthesis as it occurs with open still mata and recall that the still mata are the openings or the pores that are found in the leaves. And so when the Samata are open, this allows for gas exchange. It allows for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to defuse into the leaf, and it allows oxygen that's produced from the light reactions to diffuse out of the leaf. And so when the Samata are open, the light reactions and the Calvin cycle reactions will proceed as normal. And so as we move forward in our course, we'll talk about the situation when this Tamada are open. Uh, specifically, we're gonna talk more details about the light reaction moving forward. And then after we talk about the light reaction, we're going to talk about the Calvin cycle reaction and how the Calvin cycle leads to the production of Glucose. Then once we talk about the lights, reactions in the Calvin cycle will then switch our attention to what happens when the Samata are closed, preventing gas exchange so that carbon dioxide cannot come into the plant and oxygen cannot leave the plant. And so, under those conditions there's a process that's called photo respiration C three photo, respiration that we will talk about later in our course. And then we'll talk about how some plants have been ableto evolve pathways to avoid photo respiration, including C four plants and cam plants. And once again, we'll get to talk about this portion of our map later in our course in a different video. But for now, because this is a map of the lesson on photosynthesis, you can use this image like a map to make predictions about what we're going to talk about next. So we're gonna follow the left most branches first, so we'll talk about the light reactions, and then we'll talk about the Calvin Cycle reactions. And then, after we've completed the Left most branches, once again, we'll start to talk about the right branches and so this here concludes our introduction to the map of the lesson on photosynthesis, and we'll be able to talk mawr about the light reactions in our next lesson video, so I'll see you all there.

Hide transcripts