- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Stages of Photosynthesis: Videos & Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes the events of photosynthesis?
Which of the following options correctly includes all reactants used in the Calvin cycle?
Which of the following is the main reactant used in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
Match the substance with its specific role in the stages of photosynthesis:
Match the stage of photosynthesis with its most significant "end product":
Which of the following correctly defines the two main stages of photosynthesis?
How do light reactions contribute to the production of chemical energy in photosynthesis?
Which statement best describes how the Calvin cycle utilizes products from light reactions?
What is the effect of closed stomata on photosynthesis, and how does it relate to photorespiration?
How do C4 and CAM plants adapt to minimize photorespiration under closed stomata conditions?
Which sequence correctly describes the flow of energy from light reactions to the Calvin cycle?
How does the function of stomata regulate the efficiency of photosynthesis?
If a plant is exposed to a high-concentration carbon dioxide environment, how would this affect the Calvin cycle?
How might CAM plants adapt their photosynthesis process to survive in arid environments?
Which chemical energy carriers are produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis?
A chloroplast completes enough photosynthesis to produce molecules of glucose. Using the overall balanced photosynthesis relationship , how many molecules of leave the chloroplast?
If the Calvin cycle fixes and all fixed carbon is converted into glucose, how many glucose molecules are synthesized?
In a leaf with open stomata, diffuse in during a time interval, but only of that carbon dioxide is used by the Calvin cycle because the rest diffuses back out. Assuming complete conversion of used carbon dioxide into glucose, how many glucose molecules are formed?
A chloroplast exports glucose and oxygen as products of photosynthesis. If it exports 7 glucose molecules during an experiment, how many molecules of must also have been produced overall?
Under one condition, a plant leaf with open stomata receives enough light and water to support a maximum of 12 glucose molecules, but only 54 CO₂ molecules are available. Assuming carbon dioxide is the only limiting input, how many glucose molecules can actually be synthesized?