Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on eukaryotic post transcription ALS regulation. And so you carry outs. Regulate gene expression at the post transcription all level in three different ways that you can see number down below 12 and three. And so the first way that they regulate their gene expression at the post transcription a level after transcription is complete is through alternative RNA splicing. An alternative RNA splicing is going to result in different protein products coming from the same M RNA transcript or the same gene. And we'll talk more about alternative RNA splicing as we move forward. Now the second level of post transcription ALS regulation and eukaryotes is RNA processing by adding a five prime cap and a poly a tail to the M R N A in order to protect the RNA from degrading enzymes. And again, this is an idea that we'll talk more about moving forward as well. And then the third level of post transcription regulation and you carry outs is that the M R N A can actually be tagged for degradation or transcription can be blocked, uh, from the m r n. A transcription of the M RNA can be blocked by small, non coding RNA molecules, and we'll talk more about these small, non coding RNA molecules as we move forward as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Eukaryotic post transcription all regulation, and we'll be able to talk about all three of these different levels as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

