16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Alternative RNA splicing has been estimated to occur in more than 95% of multi-exon genes. Which of the following is not an evolutionary advantage of alternative RNA splicing?
1347
views
3
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
What determines how long a particular mRNA molecule will persist in a eukaryotic cell?
561
views
Multiple Choice
Although the number of genes in the human genome is surprisingly low compared to less complex organisms, the number of possible products from those genes is greatly amplified by __________.
561
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the current understanding of the makeup of the human genome?
504
views
Multiple Choice
The discovery of many noncoding RNAs is causing scientists to revise the long-held view that __________.
407
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
MicroRNAs and small interfering RNAs both function similarly in "silencing" genes. What are two ways in which they may act?
709
views
Multiple Choice
It is hypothesized that an increase in the number and diversity of noncoding RNA (ncRNA) in the genomes of species has driven the evolution of morphological complexity by way of their influence on gene regulation. Which of the following accurately represents our current understanding of the role that ncRNA is thought to play in gene regulation?
328
views
Textbook Question
What is alternative splicing? a. phosphorylation that leads to different types of post-translational regulation b. mRNA processing that leads to different combinations of exons being spliced together c. folding that leads to proteins with alternative conformations d. the outcome of regulatory proteins that leads to changes in the life span of an mRNA
376
views
Showing 12 of 12 practice