Land Plants - 3

vascular tissue allowed vascular plants to develop roots, which are organs that generally live below ground. However, there are certain species that have aerial roots. Don't really worry about it there. There's always an exception in biology, Um, but the's roots absorb water and nutrients for the plants. They also route it into the ground, so they allow plants to grow taller because they provide stability to the above ground portion of the organism. Vascular tissue also allowed for the development of leaves, which are in Oregon that is specialized for photosynthesis. And actually we're going to see leaves come in two flavors. There are micro fills, which are small leaves, that air supported by a singular strand, a vascular tissue. And you can see an example of that. Here we have a micro Phil in red. This is our vascular tissue, and you can see that in this micro feel leaf. There's this Onley, this one strand of vascular tissue, whereas mega fills, which you can see an example of here. Mega fills, um, have a much more branched vascular system in the leaf. And of course, I've included a picture of a make belief. There. You can see the vasculature going through the leaf. I'm not gonna draw in all the little lines, but you can see it pretty distinctly in the sleep. This is an example of a mega Phil. And why did I pick a maple leaf? Because I love maple syrup. Now, seedless vascular plants, uh, again show that transition from Gumede a fight dominant to spore fight, dominant life cycles. We've discussed alteration of generations before All land plants show alteration of generations. And this is again just a life cycle in which both the deployed and half Lloyd stages are multi cellular. You have your Amiga fight, which is that half Lloyd multicellular stage of life that produces the Grammys and the sport of fight, which is the deployed multi cellular cellular stage of life. Uh, responsible for producing spores being my Asus, right on a sport again, it's just a a sexual, uh, unit of a sexual reproduction. It's usually half Lloyd, and usually, you know, cellular, uh, plants specifically evolved what are called spore fills. And of course, since these air modified leaves, this has to be vascular plants were talking about. So these, uh, spore fills bear what are called sparrow Ranjha, which are basically just enclosed structures in which sports were formed. You can see an example of Speranza here. All of these, uh, kind of like reddish brown dots on the back sides of these leaves is actually fern leaf. All of these are Esperon JIA. Um, so let's actually turn the page and take a look at some other adaptations.

