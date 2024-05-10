28. Plants
Land Plants
28. Plants
Land Plants
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The development of the __________ prevents plants from drying out and protects them from microbes.
407
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following homologies is/are shared by land plants and their closest living algal relatives?
558
views
Multiple Choice
In moving to land, which of the following challenges did plants have to overcome?
449
views
Multiple Choice
Which is a key difference between alternation of generations in plants and sexual reproduction in nonplant organisms?
1341
views
Multiple Choice
A major division in plant systematics is based on whether a particular species has __________.
382
views
Multiple Choice
What structures allow plants to readily take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
484
views
Multiple Choice
Ferns and mosses are limited mostly to moist environments because __________.
675
views
Textbook Question
In this abbreviated diagram, identify the four major plant groups and the key terrestrial adaptation associated with each of the three major branch points.
395
views
Textbook Question
Identify the cloud seen in each photograph. Describe the life cycle events associated with each cloud.
321
views
Textbook Question
In angiosperms, which of the following is correctly paired with its chromosome count? (A)microspore—n (B)zygote—n (C)egg—2n (D)megaspore—2n
799
views
Showing 17 of 17 practice