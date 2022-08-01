Marsupials and Placental Mammals

marsupials are another one of those strange types of mammals. They actually birth underdeveloped offspring that have to remain in a pouch which contains the mammary gland nipple. So basically, these offspring come out and they're not fully developed Like, uh, the live birth offspring of most mammals that you're used to. They look almost like, uh, part way still like a fetus in many ways. And and that's why they have to remain in that protective pouch. You can see this little baby kangaroo poking its head out of the pouch there. Well, that is a much more developed kangaroo than what it looks like when they first come out. And just to give you some examples of marsupials, we have a koala bear here. It can grew here and possum here. Now, most marsupials are only found in Australia, like the Kuala bear in the kangaroo. A possums, on the other hand, made it to the Americas. Ah, so moving on, finally, we get to placental mammals. Thes are mammals like you are probably most used to. These mammals give birth to live developed offspring after a long gestation period, what we normally call pregnancy and the defining feature of these organisms is the placenta this Oregon pictured here that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall and allows for the fetus. Thio, get nutrients from the mother to do gas exchange, as in breathe. This is, you know, this is how the fetus breathes essentially, and it also allows for waste disposal from the fetus. So here we have a new example of a developing fetus in the uterus with placenta pictured. And here is an example of a placental mammal, a three toed sloth by far the most regal, if not also one of the nicest placental mammals out there. That's all I have for this video. I'll see you guys next time.

