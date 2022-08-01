Mammals and Monotremes

After all these strange organisms we've looked at, we finally arrive at mammals animals that look like us. These air endo, thermic AM notes, and they have mammary glands. That's what gives them their name. These air milk producing glands that feed the offspring mammals also characteristically have hair and three middle ear bones. This one seems kind of random. It's just one of the defining features. Don't you know? I wouldn't stress about it too much. It's, uh, the three bones used to convey sound in our ear. And, uh, the last feature of mammals is the neocortex. This one is important, right? This is what allowed for improved cognition and eventually for us to develop these big noodles that we have. So we said that mammary glands produce milk to feed the offspring most. That milk is coming from fat. It, or rather milk is mostly, uh, water and fat and sugar. So good nutrients. Thio bulk up a baby. Here, you can see a bunch of pups nursing on, uh, this mother aren't Corgi is the cutest. I love core G's. All right, so let's talk about mammals. Uh, first of all, monitoring IMS. These are kind of the weirdest mammals that there are these air, the strangest ones out there. They're egg laying mammals now. Generally, when we think of mammals, we think that mammals give live birth. These guys don't they actually lay eggs? Uh, that's why they, you know, are often looked at as sort of an early evolutionary offshoot from mammals. Right? Whereas later mammals would give birth to live offspring. These guys don't, uh there are very few monetary means in the world. There are plata pie. So here we have platypus spell that all wrong platypus. And then over here we have kidnap. And there are about four species of a kidney, if I'm correct. And on Lee, one of Plata Pie, so very few monetary means in the world. And they're all found in Australia with that, let's turn the page

