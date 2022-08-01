Cilia & Flagella

in this video, we're going to distinguish between cilia and Flood Gela and so the micro tubules that we introduced in our last lesson video as one of the major components of the site of skeleton are actually a major structural component of two cellular structures. Cilia and flood jello, and both cilia and flow Gela provide cell movement, which means that the micro tubules are very important for cell movement. As we introduced in our last lesson video and so down below, we're going to distinguish between cilia and flood Gela now cilia consists of multiple short hair like structures that move like ORs and can either move objects in the surroundings relative to the cell. Or they can help provide cell movement itself, allowing the cell to move throughout its environment. Now Fla. Gela. On the other hand, instead of being short, they're actually much longer tail like structures that actually move like a whip in order to provide cell movement. And so Fla Gela typically are not going to be used to move other objects in the surrounding like what cilia can sometimes be used for. Fla. Gela are mainly used to provide cell movement, and so down below. We could take a look at our image to distinguish cilia and flew Gela. And so over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a scanning micrografx of cilia. And so you can see that these structures that you see here are the short hair like structures that we were talking about before that can move like yours in order to either move objects in the surroundings or to move the cell itself. And so notice that there are multiple off the cilia here, and they are shorter hair like structures. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you a scanning electron micrografx of some sperm cells. And so these sperm cells have flood Gela. And so you can see that here is the body of the cell, and the long tail that comes off of the body of the cell right here are referred to as the flu, Gela. And so these tales are much, much longer than the short cilia. And once again they move like whips to provide cell movement. And so this year concludes our introduction to cilia and flow, Gela and how they're both made of micro tubules which means that micro tubules are important for cell movement. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying some of the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

