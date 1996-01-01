Introduction to the Cytoskeleton Practice Problems
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure involved in cell division. It comprised three types of microtubules. Which of the following microtubules attaches to the chromosome?
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure that is involved in the capture of chromosomes, alignment of chromosomes, and final separations during cell division. Which of the following is involved in the formation of the mitotic apparatus?
Cilia, which resemble hair-like projections, line the bronchus in the lungs and move microbes and debris up and out of the airways. What happens to the cilia in the respiratory tract if a person is a chronic smoker?
The principal protein component of thick myofilaments is _____ and the principal protein component of thin myofilaments is ____.
Which of the following is considered the largest structure of cytoskeleton filaments and, together with other filaments, gives the cell shape and keeps the organelles in place?