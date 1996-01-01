Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A molecular biologist used a retroviral vector to introduce a gene coding for a certain human enzyme into mouse cells. One cell line was isolated that was able to make the human enzyme, but it had lost the ability to express an endogenous, normally expressed gene in the process. What is the best explanation for these results?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.