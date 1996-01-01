General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
Problem
DRAW IT Draw a simple sketch of cation exchange, showing a root hair, a soil particle with anions, and a hydrogen ion displacing a mineral cation.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: How Plants Obtain Minerals from Soil
by Pearson
7 views
Transportation in Plants
by SymBios
65 views
Cation Exchange Capacity
by DeBacco University
55 views
How Cation Exchange Capacity works
by Lordington Park Agronomy
52 views
Soil Nutrients
by Jason Amores Sumpter
37 views
Cation Exchange
by LearningGamesLab
55 views
Plant Nutrition: Mineral Absorption | Part 2
by Free Animated Education
23 views
Plant Nutrition: Mineral Absorption | Part 1
by Free Animated Education
28 views
All Things SOIL TAXONOMY
by Atlas Pro
15 views
Soil and Soil Dynamics
by Bozeman Science
68 views
What is Soil (and Why is it Important)?: Crash Course Geography #17
by CrashCourse
66 views
All Things SOIL TAXONOMY
by Atlas Pro
43 views
The Living Soil: How Unseen Microbes Affect the Food We Eat (360 Video)
by Morehead Planetarium & Science Center
62 views
Soil Biology, Chemistry, and Physics...Oh My!
by American Geosciences Institute
52 views
Soil Chemistry P1
by Ohio State Sports Turf Management
73 views
Nutrient Cycling | Soil Food Web School
by Soil Food Web School
55 views
Plant Nutrition: Mineral Absorption | Part 3
by Free Animated Education
27 views
Plant Nutrition: Mineral Absorption | Part 1
by Free Animated Education
12 views
Soil Composition
by Jason Amores Sumpter
39 views
Cation Exchange
by Jason Amores Sumpter
28 views
Ion Exclusion
by Jason Amores Sumpter
28 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.