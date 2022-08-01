Characteristics of Life Example 1

Alright, So here we're looking at an example problem that's asking which of the following is not a characteristic of life. And we've got these four potential answer options down below now because we're looking for the option. That is not a characteristic of life, Really. We're looking for the false answer option because it's gonna be the one that is not a characteristic of life and so option a says structure of an organism based on hierarchy of organization. And of course, we know that one of the major characteristics of life is that they have organization and so option A. To say that the structure of an organism is based on a hierarchy of organization is actually a true statement again because it's referring to the organization characteristic. And because it is true, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for so we can eliminate answer. Option A. Now moving on to option B. It says the ability to establish a constant internal temperature despite the fact that the temperatures of the environment are constantly changing. And so this is referring to the ability to maintain home eo Stasis, and we know that maintaining homo Stasis is definitely a characteristic of life. So this is once again a true answer option, which means that we can eliminate Answer option B because it's not the false answer option that we're looking for. So now we're between either option C or option D and notice. Option C says the ability to convert sunlight energy into chemical energy. Whereas D says DNA molecule that stores genetic and hereditary information now recall that the hereditary information of using DNA, uh is a characteristic shared by all living organisms. All living organisms used a DNA molecule as the hereditary molecule for to store hereditary information. And so once again, we're saying that Option D here is true again because it's referring to hereditary information and DNA on so we can go ahead and eliminate Answer Option D because it's not the false answer option that we're looking for. And so this Onley leaves answer options. See here as the false answer option that we're looking for now, Uh, the ability to convert sunlight into chemical energy is something that some living organisms have. But it is not a characteristic of life shared by all living organisms. And so, for that reason This is actually the false answer option that we were looking for and so we could go ahead and mark C as the answer that we were looking for and that concludes this practice or this example, so I'll see you guys in our next practice problem.

