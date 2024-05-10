1. Introduction to Biology
Characteristics of Life
Salt concentration in blood remains relatively steady, regardless of a person's diet. This best illustrates:
Which of the following is the fundamental unit of structure and function in living organisms?
The energy used by most organisms for metabolism and growth ultimately comes from __________.
Which of these is not a property of all living organisms? a. capable of reproduction b. uses energy c. composed of multiple cells d. responds to the environment
