in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on mutations, and so mutations are defined as permanent changes and the DNA sequence of an organism. And so these mutations, these permanent changes in the DNA sequence are very, very important. And that is because mutations in the DNA these changes in the DNA can actually impact the RNA via transcription. And, of course, if it can impact the R Navy a transcription, that means that these mutations can also impact proteins via translation. And so these changes in the DNA ultimately can have ah, widespread impact on the DNA, ultimately the RNA and then, ultimately the proteins. Now these mutations, they can either be harmful, meaning that they would reduce the chance of the organisms survival. They could also be beneficial, meaning that they improve the chances of the organism survival. Or they could also be neutral, meaning that they do not have an impact on the organism survival. And so, in terms of their impact and result, mutations can vary in their impact and result, and it depends on the specific scenario and the specific mutation. Now, mutations can actually occur either naturally through natural processes that occur within the cell or the mutations can actually be induced by environmental factors or chemical factors that air called Mu Jin's, which are chemical agents that can induce mutations. Now mutations themselves are going to be largely responsible for the tremendous diversity that is found amongst living organisms. And so the reason that there are so many different types of living species is because the accumulation of mutations on other features throughout a very, very long periods of time. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to mutations, and in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about different types of mutations, so I'll see you all in that video.

