Mutations Practice Problems
The Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome is a condition in which a piece or region of chromosome 5 is deleted, resulting in the absence of all genes in that area. Infants with this condition have a cry that sounds like a cat. This is an example of:
Given the DNA strand 5' CCTGGCAAT 3', which of the following is considered a substitution mutation?
If a normal nucleotide sequence of 5' GGTTCC 3' mutates to 5' GGCTCC 3', this is considered as:
Deletion or addition of a single nucleotide is often more serious than losing or adding three nucleotides because it can lead to __________ mutation.
A null allele is a non-functional allele caused by a genetic mutation. If the transcriptomes of the wild-type and mutant are identical, where did the mutation most likely have an impact?
Prior to the industrial revolution, grey-coloured moths predominated; however, after the industrial revolution, black-coloured moths predominated because soot blackened the trunks of trees. Which of the following factors do you believe is responsible for the generation of a black allele in a population of grey-coloured moths?
A green parakeet gave birth to five young birds, four of which were green and one of which was yellow. The researcher determined the amino acid sequence for both enzymes responsible for green and yellow pigment production and found the following result:
GREEN: Ala-Gly-Val-Ala-Pro-Thr-Gly-Leu
YELLOW: Ala-Gly-Val-Ala-Thr-Thr-Gly-Leu
Identify which DNA base pair change resulted in the yellow-coloured parakeet.
Which of the following might be altered if the mRNA is present but the protein for an enzyme is absent in an organism?
Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Due to the sickle shape, it becomes more rigid, slowing and blocking the blood flow. The disorder is caused by a single nucleotide difference in the hemoglobin gene, which changes glutamic acid into valine. This type of mutation is an example of _______________.
_________ mutations are point mutations that will not alter the resulting amino acid, and _________ mutations are point mutations that can alter the resulting amino acid.