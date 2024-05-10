14. DNA Synthesis
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
Which is involved in replicating the lagging strand of DNA, but is not involved in leading strand replication?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
The mechanisms of DNA synthesis differs between the two new daughter strands during replication. This is due to the fact that:
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?
DNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the __________ of the leading strands and to the __________ of the lagging strands (Okazaki fragments).
